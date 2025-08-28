5 Everyday tips for a healthy mind, body

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Forget the latest health trends, social media ads, and mental wellness advice from friends. Here's a list of the top 5 simple and evidence-based tips from a doctor to help improve your mental and physical health.

Make mindfulness a daily habit. Dr. Wynne Armand says don't waste your time on quick fixes and fads. Go for the long-term, focusing on the present. This can help with anxiety, focus and concentration.

2. Prioritize quality sleep. Think of it as medicine, helping to reduce stress.

3. Choose whole foods. Go for diets rich in vegetables and legumes, without being processed.

"Many of these additives are not good for us and they feed into the craving and are um it makes it easier to overeat," Dr. Armand says.

4. Move more, sit less. Increasing whatever activity level you're at can boost your mind and benefit your body.

5. Protect against toxins by swapping out plastics in your kitchen. If you do use plastic, don't heat it in the microwave, as it can degrade more.