Mental health help for the borderland’s homeless

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mental health services are hard to come by for the homeless population.. In El Paso, a new grant is making a difference, one person at a time. Texas Tech Health El Paso and the Opportunity Center are working hand in hand to provide psychiatric care and support.

We spoke with musician and former UTEP engineering student Anthony Lerma, who told us how schizophrenia took hold of his life, derailing his plans. He found himself homeless and struggling with his mental health issues.

"It isn't very nice. You can't control what you hear. You can't stop your emotions from feeling something. It's very difficult. I didn't know how to deal with that," Lerma says.

A chance encounter led him to the Opportunity Center for the homeless, where he received shelter, a hot meal, and a connection to mental healthcare services through Texas Tech Health El Paso's Project Opportunity. This was the beginning of his journey back to stability and opportunity.

A CHANCE ENCOUNTER LED HIM TO THE OPPORTUNITY CENTER FOR THE HOMELESS, WHERE HE RECEIVED SHELTER, A HOT MEAL, AND A CONNECTION TO MENTAL HEALTHCARE THROUGH TEXAS TECH HEALTH EL PASO'S PROJECT OPPORTUNITY. THIS WAS THE BEGINNING OF HIS JOURNEY BACK TO STABILITY AND OPPORTUNITY.

"When I came here, it was a blessing because my therapist talks to me, prescribes medication and it gets better. Before this it wasn't getting better at all. I didn't even know this place existed! I"m very grateful," Lerma adds.

After recently celebrating its first anniversary, Project Opportunity is poised to expand its impact with a $280,000 grant from Reach Resilience. The new funding will enable Texas Tech Health El Paso and the Opportunity Center to recruit outreach specialists to connect people in need with the university’s psychiatric resident doctors. Additionally, it will support the hiring of a patient navigator to address challenges such as medication adherence and engaging loved ones as a support system for patients, ensuring that the city’s most vulnerable residents have a pathway to healthy minds and brighter futures.

“Project Opportunity reflects the very best of what can happen when health care, compassion, and community come together,” said Sonya Medina Williams, President and CEO of Reach Resilience.

Launched in June 2024 by Texas Tech Health El Paso and the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, Project Opportunity was designed to address the community’s pressing mental health needs. A multiyear $75,000 grant from Bank of America enabled Texas Tech Health El Paso’s Department of Psychiatry to deploy physician residents to the Opportunity Center, using remote video technology to deliver psychiatric services.

For Lerma and many others, this meant immediate access to a psychiatrist, medication management and ongoing support — all without the barriers of transportation, cost or stigma.

For more information about Project Opportunity and Texas Tech Health El Paso’s commitment to healthy minds and community care, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.

About Texas Tech Health El Paso,Texas: Tech Health El Paso serves 108 counties in West Texas and is a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution dedicated to preparing the next generation of health care heroes. Established as an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a uniquely innovative destination for medical, nursing, biomedical sciences and dental education.Focusing on excellence in health care education, research, and clinical service, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,600 professionals since 2013, including its first cohort of dental graduates in 2025.