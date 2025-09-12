Night of inspiration, romance and meaning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - As part of our Be Mindful series, the topics revolve around feelings in general. This weekend there is an opportunity for the community to learn about feelings through dance.

Emi Arte Flamenco! is holding a performance showcasing the dance which is know for it's powerful way dancers express their emotions through body movement and music.

The flamenco is known as a universal language to communicate complex feelings like joy, sadness, anger, and passion, even when words fail to convey those feelings.

"I love it's an expression for us. All of the emotions - joy, anger, sadness, angst, everything you can express. A dancer with art form, guitarist...singer," said Emi Grimm.

Singer Vicente Griego will share that range of passion and emotion accompanied by other singers, an incredible group of artists, dancers, guitarist, percussionist and so much more.

You can buy tickets to the performances Friday and Saturday night starting at 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces, just click here to purchase tickets to either performance: https://emiarteflamenco.com/shows