A fresh start for veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Samantha Recker is no stranger to volunteering. She and her family were helping veterans one day when her son asked, "Why don't we just give them our house?" That was the question that ignited a new purpose for her.

Recker followed her son's suggestion, and founded Recker's Outreach. That home they "gave away" offers up to three veterans at a time a comfortable transitional home. It's not just a place to stay, it's a place for them to heal emotionally, financially, and to get back on their feet.

"We work on claims benefits, discharge upgrades, employment, resume writing, interview skills and basic needs to return to socializing with healthy habits," Recker says. The program lasts 9 months. The first 90 days are free of charge, and residents begin to contribute as they become more self-sufficient.

The house opened on Veteran's Day of 2023.

"I think that's one of the most important duties I have as a human," Recker says. "I served in the Army for 18 years, I'm a career counselor so I deal with soldiers transitioning out of the army. It bothers me how much their transition plans are not always solid and being able to take off your boots and transition successfully is one of the most important aspects," she adds.

Recker's Outreach is run strictly on donations, and whatever the Recker family pours into it. Samantha Recker says they're always in need of cleaning supplies, non-perishable food and other donations. Recker says helping veterans find their independence and confidence is payment enough for her.

If you would like to learn more about Recker's Outreach, or to make a donation, click here: https://www.reckersoutreachllc.com/