Study: most child suicides with firearm usually use parents gun

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New research shows the guns used in youth suicides are ten times more likely to be owned by their parents, who often store them unlocked and loaded.

This research focusing on kids 10-17 also shows an increase of kids coming to emergency rooms across the country with suicidal thoughts and attempts.

When a firearm is used in suicide, it's fatal 90 percent of the time.

The study also shows 90 percent of those who commit suicide are male, 82% are white, and 69% of suicides happen at home.

Experts say that any parents think their kids don’t know where their guns are stored, but research has shown most kids are more aware of those hiding places than they realize.



Many parents tend to think their child would never do something as severe as attempting suicide, even when they’re aware of their child’s stressors. But they could be wrong.

“Parents can’t be in a bubble of denial about their own kid’s potential suffering,” Moutier said.

Consider how much you hid from your parents at your child’s age — and that “youth oftentimes suffer in silence for long periods where they’re not sure if telling someone else about their struggles is safe to do,” she noted. “When they do, the majority of the time, they will tell a peer before they will tell a parent.”

“There is a pervasive level of mental health crisis among young people,” Moutier added . “Of the 1 in 4 Americans who will develop a mental health condition in their lifetime, 50% have their onset of that mental health condition by age 14 and 75% by age 24.” But some people who attempt suicide do so impulsively or don’t have a mental health condition, Chaudhary said.

Expand your interactions with your child beyond asking about lunch, homework or sports. Inquire about how they have been feeling or what has been on their mind lately during casual, relaxed everyday activities, experts suggested. Being less direct and formal can help prevent your kid putting a wall up — as can chatting during car rides since not being face-to-face can feel less intimidating for them.

Notice when they happen to open up about their world and take advantage of those moments, Moutier said. Even if you’re anxious about or baffled by what they’re saying, don’t interrogate or criticize them, jump to conclusions or give unsolicited advice, Chaudhary said. Instead, validate, empathize with and be curious about their feelings and perceptions.

“Try to convey warm and accepting facial expressions as well,” Berry said, “as teens especially can be sensitive to perceived slights from parents.”

Respect when your child isn’t ready to discuss something and say you’re available when they’re ready, Chaudhary said. But consider getting professional help if you notice changes in school performance, diet, sleep, mood, energy and engagement with friends or activities.

How you discuss and manage the mental health of yourself and others is critical for your child’s perceptions of you as a safe, helpful confidant and of their own struggles and how they should handle them, experts said. In fact, new research shows that children with parents who have experienced substance use disorder, suicidal behavior or alcohol-related disease are 67% more likely to later attempt suicide or engage in other self-harm.

Don’t call people “crazy” or say you’re powering through a rough period in front of your children. Have compassion for yourself and others and mention when you have sought a loved one’s help or attended therapy.