Sober October – what it can do for your mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Participating in Sober October can lead to significant improvements in mental health, including better sleep, and more emotional stability.

Sober October is a month-long challenge to stop drinking alcohol. This could be a challenge for some people, but the benefits outweigh the hardship, according to experts. They say it is a good time to reflect on their relationship with alcohol and how it impacts both their lives and their relationships.

"It can increase our risk for cancer. It can increase symptoms of anxiety, depression, even. Learning problems, and long-term alcohol use can really increase our risk for things like heart disease, hypertension, which is high blood pressure," says Sara Reem.

Whether you're curious and plan to cut back, or want to kick your drinking habit, Reem says to set yourself up for success by planning ahead. If you're used to drinking in social situations, you can still have a beverage, and it could help to hold a glass of water or soda in your hand.

It may also help to let friends and family in on what you're doing, so they can support you.

"Even getting a buddy to do it with you, that way you have somebody that is there supporting you, kind of going through this journey with you," Reem adds.