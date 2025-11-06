Helping federal workers during shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --As the government shutdown drags on, more and more families with federal workers are feeling the financial strain. With no paycheck coming in, many are having to turn to food banks to feed their families.

We spoke with a local Americorps employee, who says she's seeking assistance from the very food bank she works at. Ariana De La Hoya adds that she understands the emotions written on the faces of people who walk in the door.

"For the month of October, we haven't been paid at all, so it's been a stressful time, especially for my colleagues that are parents or attending school," De La Hoya says.

She and 7 other Americorps Vistas workers are part of the El Paso Independent School District's Community Schools Outreach program, which runs the district's 6 food pantries. They serve about 150 families a month, but the demand has grown significantly since the shutdown began.

Simon Chandler, director of the outreach program, is asking for the public's help with donations of food, toiletries and gift cards for his Americorps workers and others in need.

Donations can be dropped off at the Alamito Stream Center at 508 S. Virginia or you can call Simon Chandler at (915)613-7756.