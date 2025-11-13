Breathwork and your mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's something we do all day, every day. Breathe. Certain types of breathwork have been shown to significantly reduce stress, anxiety, and other mental health problems.

Joseph Crespillo has led breathwork sessions for hundreds of people, with a system called "D9." Participants wear headphones and follow instructions on how to breathe rhythmically, alternating slow and deep breaths and faster ones.

"I came to breathwork by necessity. I was dealing w anxiety a lot during the day, and I had a few panic attacks that landed me in the hospital," Crespillo says. Not wanting to be medicated, he searched for a natural solution to his health issues. He says one session of breathwork was all it took to change his life.

9D is just one type of breathwork - there are actually man. Licensed Professional Counselor Traci Presley, who is also a brain coach, says breathwork is at the center of everything she does. She recommends one simple technique we can all do anytime, anywhere.

"The technique is breathe in and do a double sip, then breathe out really slow like you have a straw in your mouth. Again, breathe in, 2, 3, 4...take a double sip in...breathe out slowly," Presley says.

To explore more breathing techniques, click here: .https://www.verywellhealth.com/breathing-techniques-8382890