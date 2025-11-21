Early holiday decorating good for mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Whether or not to decorate for Christmas before or after Thanksgiving is a divisive subject for many Americans. The unwritten rule is to wait, but many people start hanging wreaths the moment the last trick-or-treater has left the front porch.

Research shows early decorating is actually good for your mental health, and there are many reasons why. Decorations can trigger nostalgia, reminding us of happier times. Our thoughts, emotions and behaviors are all connected.

Decorating can also be a healthy distraction from things that aren't going as we'd like in our lives. Turning off the news and putting up a tree, or lights on the house, can give us a "happy task" to complete. It also allows us to take control of our surroundings.

As fun as it is for some people, decorating isn't for everyone. Many are in a dark place during the holidays. Those grieving the loss of a loved one or who are depressed may not want to decorate at all. In this case, people should do what feels good to them. Sometimes skipping decorating, or any other part of the festivities, is the right decision for mental health.

For those feeling blue, struggling with feelings of sadness, call 9-8-8 anytime to speak with someone. No one should struggle alone.