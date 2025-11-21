Video games teach about healthy relationships

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 18-year old Jennifer Anne Crecente was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2006. Her family says he planned her murder. They say she had cotinued talking with him because she thought she could "help him."

Jennifer's grandmother, a clinical psychologist, says no one saw the warning signs. The family's mission is now to help others avoid a similar fate. Jennifer's father, Drew Crecente, founded Jennifer Ann's Group, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing teen dating violence. One of its focuses is using video games to teach warning signs to teens. It's called "Gaming Against Violence."

"Even playing a game one time they learn a great deal about what a healthy relationship is about or someone of our new themes are connectiveness and resilience. It's about how to make people just healthier," Richeson says. She also makes regular appearances at schools.

"There's always someone who tells me a story afterwards and the overview seems to be, "I didn't know I was in a bad/unhealthy relationship. I thought that was normal. I thought because someone was jealous they really cared so much for me."

Video gaming is a platform that resonates with most young people, and Richeson hopes the lessons will stay with them. She hopes Jennifer Ann would be proud of their work.

For more information about the family's nonprofit click here: https://jenniferann.org/tdv.htm

To try the video games out, click here: Gaming Against Violence