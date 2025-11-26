holiday stress: how to manage it

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Holidays and stress go hand in hand, but is that how it has to be? Experts say no, and there are things each of us can do to stay sane and grounded during this most wonderful time of the year. While Pinterest and Instagram have many of us thinking we have to do things a certain way to curate the perfect holiday - that's simply not true here in the real world.

Overplanning is a big thief of joy. If too much time is spent making everything perfect, we can stress ourselves out. Overcommitting is another problem area. Sometimes we just can't do all the "things," especially this time of year. Prioritize what you want to spend your precious time doing. Overspending is another challenge. Here are five ways to reduce your holiday stress and increase your gratitude.

Choose which traditions are important to you and your family.

2. Drop the need for perfection

3. Ask others to participate.

4. Ask others what's important to them.

5. Schedule some down time

6. Replace criticism with gratitude.

Give yourself some grace, and don't forget to enjoy the occasional silent night.

If you are experiencing the holiday blues and need someone to talk to, call 9-8-8 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.