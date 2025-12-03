Loneliness & Holiday Blues

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Loneliness is a problem for many year-round, but when it comes to the holidays, feelings of isolation can really weigh a person down.

Bridgette Leyva, Director of Crisis Intervention Teams at Emergence Health Network, says spending the holidays alone can be difficult, whether it's the first time after the loss of a loved one, or something you navigate year after year. She says being honest with yourself, not feeling guilt or shame, and allowing for yourself to feel those emotions is important.

There are also ways to help deal with these emotions. Experts suggest you look for connection. This could mean calling an old friend, arranging a game night, or saying hi to a new neighbor. If distance is an issue, set up a video chat with friends and family.

Consider reframing your expectations. After all, there's no "one right way" to celebrate a holiday.

Give thanks for what you have, perhaps by starting a gratitude journal. And don't suppress your feelings. Making space for your emotions — even the less pleasant ones — can be part of the healing process the holidays offer.

Finally, seek help. Persistent feelings of loneliness or sadness may be a sign that you need further support.

If you know someone who may be navigating the holidays alone, or away from their loved ones, reach out.

Leyva says, "Even lending a hand. Letting them know you're there. You don't have to have a conversation. Holding the space at times is extremely important or just saying, "Whenever you need me, I'm here." Over all, it's important to be kind to yourself and act with care, not just during the holidays, but year 'round.

If you are feeling overwhelmed with loneliness and need someone to talk to, call 9-8-8 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.