Man changes outlook after his life was saved

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- What would you change if you got a second chance at life? One man has been given the chance to find out. Bill Porter, of Deming, New Mexico, was waiting in line September 2nd at the Delta ticket counter at El Paso International Airport when he went into cardiac arrest. Lucky for him, he collapsed into none other than off-duty El Paso Fire Department Captain Matthew Hunter, who was in line in front of him. Hunter immediately started performing CPR, and others nearby also rushed to help. With the aid of a nearby AED, the airport fire department, Captain Hunter got Porter's heart beating again.

"The next thing you know, I'm sitting in the indian position on the floor, shirt cut off of me and somebody said he's coming around, he's coming around," Porter says. He recently paid a visit to the El Paso Fire Department Airport ARFF Station 32 to thank the firefighters, who he now calls his heroes. He joked that he may have to change his will to include Captain Hunter.

Porter says he's a changed man after this near-death experience. He says he's now an apostle for God, and looking for ways to make a difference in the world.

"I'm nothing but a foul-mouthed cowboy on the ranch, fighting animals and fightin' crops and now I have to reconcile my life and it may be short lived....I've got a lot of ground to cover in recuperating some things. I'm not gonna blow this chance," Porter says.

He's thankful to all of the first responders, including Captain Soto, Lieutenant Adrian Palomo, Henry Sebastian, and Albert Gonzalez Dominguez. Without them, along with the talented and caring team at University Medical Center, Porter knows he wouldn't be here today.