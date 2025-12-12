Artificial Intelligence use affecting teens

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nearly a third of American teenagers say they use Artificial Intelligence chatbots every day. That's according to a new study from the Pew Research Center published this December. It surveyed nearly 1,500 teens from 13 to 17 years old and found almost 70 percent have used an AI chatbot at lease once.

Of daily users, 16% say they're on platforms several times a day, if not constantly. Nearly equal portions of girls and boys report using chatbots, with older teens and black and Hispanic teens using them more. The survey also found that usage increased slightly as household income increased.

When it comes to mental health, AI can be both positive and negative. Teens and adults alike should be reminded that while some advice is helpful, AI lacks empathy, accuracy and safety.