Expressing your love doesn’t need to cost a thing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- What's your love language? If it's receiving gifts, do your valentine a favor and let them know up front, even if it sounds a little demanding. Counselor Patricia Contreras, with "Courageous Mind Counseling" says couples should be in touch with each other's needs and desires. For some that could be the gift of attention and time. For others, it calls for roses and a night out on the town.

No matter what your giving style, Contreras says the important thing is to let your special someone know how important they are to you.

"Whenever there's this pressure to spend so much on a gift, there's so much emphasis on buying the right gift. I like to recommend the opposite. Don't spend so much on the gift and spend on the experience with your partner, Contreras says. After all, time and attention are invaluable in a relationship. She suggests a hike making a dinner together, or other activities that could strengthen your bond.

If you are the type of person who wants to receive a gift, there's no shame in that. It's one of the five love languages, after all. The key is to make sure your partner is aware of your wants and desires. That comes with communicating truthfully. In turn, you can ask what means most to them, and you'll be on the same page.

Contreras says you can impress your partner by showing them you've been paying attention, taking note of things they may admire or enjoy.