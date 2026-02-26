Taking the stress out of youth sports

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More than 60 percent of student athletes report feeling moderate to severe stress. A concerning number, considering studies that show sports should actually help relieve stress and other mental health symptoms. Athletes also report feeling burnout, anxiety and depression. For parents left on the sidelines wondering how to help, counselor Ally Hall says the first thing you can do is listen without judgment.

"Just allowing that space of open communication. without feeling as if they'll get in trouble or disregarded. allowing emotional space for them," Hall says. She says many times parents want to jump in and fix the problem, but being an empathetic soundboard will help more.

"Obviously parents don't want their kids to hurt, but to allow them to get that feeling out and say it's ok, have them feel safe, and after they've expressed emotion, then collaboratively find a way to move forward. Also, they a lot of times don't have the executive functioning of their brain not fully functioning until age 20," Hall says.

Here are more things parents can do with their student athletes:

1. Set Clear and Achievable Goals

2. Practice Mindfulness & Meditation

3. Develop a Pre-Competition Routine

4. Practice Positive Self-Talk

5. Maintain Relationships Outside of Sports

6. Prioritize Self-Care

7. Talk About Mental Health

8. Take Breaks When Needed

9. Seek Professional Support