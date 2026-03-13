Decoding Oscar acceptance speeches

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Body language, word choice and eye contact are important in daily interaction - but especially important in moments like Oscar acceptance speeches.

Dr. Carl Dupont will be watching the acceptance speeches extra closely this Sunday to see what they reveal about confidence, credibility, and presence. He'll monitor voice, body language, and word choice.

"It's ok if they stumble over a few words, even if they forget a name they're thinking about - but we would want to see an honest to God emotion that shows they're human as well when they're not being filmed," Dupont says.

While most of us will never be nominated for an Oscar, we can use Dr. Dupont's tips to exude confidence and communicate under pressure. He says the key to social interactions is to be poised, and not posed. Posture should be open, eye contact is a mustl as are personality and emotion.

"Any time you're feeling anxiety that's a good sign that the stakes are high and you care. Those can be regulated through the breath. Breathe in for four beats, suspend for four and exhale by four breaths....indicating to your brain that you're in control as well."

That breath control and a nice, slower speaking pace will buy you credibility.

Now that we all know what to look for as the Oscar winners are announced this Sunday night, we may view the show a little differently!