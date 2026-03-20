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Be Mindful

Brushing, flossing & your mental state

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Updated
today at 8:34 AM
Published 8:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Studies show that the first thing people notice about others is their smile. Today is World Oral Health Day - what better time to talk about the importance of taking care of your smile?

Oral health can affect our mental state in many ways. and El Paso pediatric dentist & orthodontist Dr. Jim Bowden says it's important to start visiting the dentist as soon as the very first few teeth appear.

"It's super important parents find the child a good dental home early on. One they can grow up in.  Their anxiety is so much lessened when they're at one place as opposed to parents bouncing around to a different dentist.

Mental health issues like depression and anxiety are closely linked to poor dental hygiene. That can result in tooth decay, gum disease, and tooth loss, which can worsen mental health by causing shame, social anxiety, and decreased self esteem. The health of a patient's teeth can give clues about their stress level, anxiety, mood, and the presence of chronic eating problems.

This World Oral Health Day is a great day to commit to taking better care of your mouth. After all, this year's theme is "A happy mouth is a happy life!"

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Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

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