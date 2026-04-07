“Take a break Tuesdays” a hit at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- They're busy, they're stressed, and now they know the importance of taking time out for themselves. We're talking about UTEP Occupational Therapy doctoral students. Their caring professors created "Take a Break Tuesdays. We stopped by the campus to find out what they're all about.

What we found was a room of excited, chatty and happy group of students, painting, chatting, and laughing.

Dr. Stephanie Capshaw says OT is all about engaging in meaningful activities that promote health and wellness. Now, these students get to enjoy what they teach others. The Tuesday program isn't a requirement, it's something the professors pay for out of their own pockets, and donate their time to.

As they decorated cups with paint, markers and stickers, some said it was the most fun they'd had all week. The nest step was to plant flowers in them to take home. In the past, they've spent Tuesdays together playing Loteria, cooking, and making pottery.

Dr. Capshaw says these students have to take care of their own mental health and stress level, so they can take care of others.

"We're trying to develop professionals that will be successful. We know stress and burnout can be detrimental to health professionals, it can cause compassion fatigue, burnout... try and take care of ttem the way they'll see their patients in the future," Capshaw adds.

She hopes that other departments at UTEP consider adding "Take a Break Tuesdays" in the future.