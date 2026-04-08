Sensory-friendly haircuts for kids, adults

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People with autism can be challenged navigating everyday life. Activities most of us take for granted, like getting a haircut, can be major obstacles. Local barber Edgar "Scissorhands" Guerrero is making life a little easier in that department, by offering sensory-friendly haircuts at The Gentlemen's Barbershop By Bissuett in northeast El Paso.

"I do it by entertaining them," says Guerrero. I can do two or three quick swipes, getting them back to the noise...keeping them distracted."

We caught up with him as he cut 5-year old Jaylon Encinas' hair. Encinas has autism, and his mother Taysha Encinas is grateful for his patience.

"He's very caring and very patient and I need that for my son. He likes to put his hands everywhere, he doesn't like to sit still," Encinas says.

Customers come from out of town with special needs clients. But Guerrero remembers a time when he didn't even know what autism was. He learned quickly, after his nephew was diagnosed.

"I had to do my homework with him first, and figure out how to cut his hair," Guerrero says.

Today, he's involved with local autism organizations, and was even honored by the City of El Paso with Edgar "Scissorhands" Guerrero day.

Guerrero will be at Southwest University Park on Thursday, April 9th as part of Autism & Sensory Awareness night. There will be quiet zones, and he will be giving haircuts during that time on the concourse.