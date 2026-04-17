What the world needs now: more empathy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In today's world, the focus for many is on being seen, getting clicks and likes online on social media. Simultaneously, the more clicks and likes teens are getting these days, the lonelier and more unhappy they're reporting they're feeling.

A mental health expert I recently sat down with says the solution here is to get outside of our social media realms, and have empathy. Listen to those around us, and tap into their feelings. She says making connections is key. Many times teens and adults alike could benefit from taking serious breaks from their devices.

"Belonging and connection are rising for a reason. There has never been a time when we need to reconnect more than now. As an empathy advocate, the more we talk about empathy and the need to understand each other," says Mimi Nicklin.

Her thoughts follow the release of the World Happiness Report, which shows American young people are less happy than they were a decade ago. The worldwide study shows overall, when social media use increases, so do stress levels and sadness. Happiness, meanwhile, decreases.

"The solution is the ability to reconnect with each other one piece of advice would be to focus on the ability to listen first," Nicklin adds. She encourages parents to set social media limits and not put the blame on the devices themselves.

"When it comes to our children we need to constantly remind them of the value of connecting with others and seeing other pepole," says Nicklin.