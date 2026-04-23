Grammy win helps local man heal from loss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso sound engineer is the proud owner of a shiny, new Grammy. It's the ultimate recognition for Gabriel Esparza. "Legado," the Spanish album by Marcos Witt, won Best Christian Album at this year's Annual Latin Grammies.

While the award itself is monumental, what means more to Esparza than the statuette is working with world-renowned artists performing music that was near and dear to his late father's heart.

"He loved the music even before he gave his life to God," Esparza says. "He hardly ever cried, but I remembered seeing him cry to that," he adds. The sessions were recorded at Sonic Ranch, with world-renowned producers and artists.

"This project felt like a way for me to heal, to face the grief I was dealing with. An amazing gift that a lot of people aren't able to be given. I don't take that for granted," Esparza says. He's happy to be able to help keep his father's memory alive.

Esparza says talking to family and friends about his father has helped him deal with the range of emotions that come with a love one's passing. Things like regret, sadness, and helplessness.

"The grieving process is different for everyone. But we have to remember we're not alone," he says.

Esparza's Grammy sits on a shelf in his recording studio, next to a weathered measuring tape that belonged to his father, who was a humble immigrant and carpenter. Two very different items, but both with deep significance.

"To me I'm passing on an image of my father. I"m thankful I'm able to do meaningful work. This is a beautiful moment for me and I'm trying to embrace it," Esparza says.