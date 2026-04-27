“Looksmaxxing” and your teen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Whether or not you've heard of looksmaxxing before, it's something you may want to have a talk with your teen about. Looksmaxxing is an online subculture focused on maximizing physical attractiveness. While it sounds innocent, some people are taking it to extreme measures, and one doctor says the trend has spread from social media to her clinic.

"Whether it's labeled looksmaxxing or not, a lot of content is focused on self-improvement, says Dr. Erin Macternan.

Looksmaxxing has a light and a dark side. There's 'softmaxxing,' which incorporates healthy habits like skin care routines, a balanced diet and exercise. Then there's 'hardmaxxing,' which can be downright worrisome, as it turns into a more rigid, regimented, extreme category.

An influencer named Clavicular has made waves promoting illicit drug use to stay thin and has even said on social media he used a hammer to smash bones in his face to make them appear more prominent.

Psychologists say these are harmful and risky behaviors that can cause physical and psychological damage, with young men being the most targeted.

"For men, typically appearance is not framed as a main concern, it has to be put within that no pain, no gain framework, says Psychologist Rachel Rodgers. "The effects on what people are really looking for, that is their lives, their social lives, their self-esteem, their mental health, are short lived."