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Be Mindful

Mind Matters: Healing, Resilience, and Connection — United Way Launches Mental Health Awareness Month Events

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Published 9:01 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- May is Mental Health Awareness month, led by United Way’s Center for Resiliency. The Mind Matters: Recover, Reset, Reconnect program supports healing from trauma, encourages mental wellness, and helps connect people and families to important resources. Events will include yoga, sound baths, chances to connect with others, and a community Zumba session, all aimed at lowering stress, strengthening resilience, and making care easier to get.

Event Schedule:

• May 2 – Sound Bath, El Paso Museum of Art, 10:30 a.m.
• May 9 – Sound Bath, Silvia A. Carreon Recreation Center, 10:30 a.m.
• May 14 – Shanti Yoga, Silvia A. Carreon Recreation Center, 6:30 p.m.
• May 16 – PAT Group Connection & Parent Café, Fred & Maria Loya Family YMCA, 10:30 a.m.
• May 23 – Yoga, Veterans Recreation Center, 10:30 a.m.
• May 30 – Zumba, Galatzan Park, 8 a.m.

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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