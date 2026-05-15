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Study: Antidepressants safe in pregnancy, no added risk of autism or ADHD in kids

A doctor examines a pregnant woman.
CNN
A doctor examines a pregnant woman.
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Updated
today at 6:20 AM
Published 5:45 AM

EL PASO, Texas -- Antidepressant use before and during pregnancy has little to no association with higher odds of ADHD or autism in children, a new study has found. Researchers looked at 37 studies, and more than 600-thousand pregnant women taking anti-depressants, and 25 million pregnancies with no antidepressant use.

Initially, they found a higher risk for ADHD and autism when either the father used antidepressants or when the mother used them during pregnancy. The researchers say most links significantly weakened or disappeared when they accounted for other factors that can affect risk for the conditions.

One of the study's authors says the higher rates of ADHD and autism are likely due to the underlying vulnerabilities in mothers and families.

The report in the Lancet psychiatry should reassure expectant parents that there is no significant risk between antidepressant use during pregnancy and the risk of autism or ADHD in children.

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Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

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