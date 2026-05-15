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Be Mindful

WATCH: Be Mindful: Take Action

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Published 10:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and ABC-7 brought you live special coverage through an extension of its initiative, "Be Mindful: Take Action."

Viewers submitted their questions about mental health for a panel of experts to answer during live newscasts at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The panelists were Texas Tech Health El Paso's Dr. Sarah Martin, El Paso Children's Hospital's Michelle Barron and Jesse Montero from La Mente Behavioral Health

They answered questions ranging from managing grief to balancing your wellbeing as a caregiver.

Launched in 2023, ABC-7’s Be Mindful: Take Action multi-platform initiative seeks to strengthen the Borderland’s mental health system by empowering its residents through information and education in order to promote a culture of resiliency, reduce stigma and improve wellness.

Watch the full segment (plus some questions that weren't answered on air) above.

You can also browse through the hundreds of stories ABC-7 has produced highlighting challenges and solutions around mental health by clicking here.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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Hillary Floren

Hillary Floren co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

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