High tech kids can code, but can they protect their mental health & limit screen time?

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today's teens can code, 3D print, program robots and more. When adults come along, wanting to limit their exposure to this screentime and this newly-discovered tech world, frustrations arise for both sides.

“It’s really about playing around with technology and different science concepts and figuring out how to use that to make the world a better place,” says Jamie Madeline. She teaches tech and education, and has a master's degree in video gaming.

Statistics show teens are spending more time in front of screens, as technology becomes more integrated in their lives. That can negatively impact their mental and physical health. The nonprofit Common Sense Media surveyed a group of teens from 2015 to 2021 between 13 and 18 years old, and found they averaged 8 hours and 39 minutes of screen time per day.

“Young people are engaging with technology at a younger and younger age so being able to think critically not just about what they’re using but how it’s made,” Madeline says.

She adds that parents should be engaging with their children about the technology they're using. If they're into video gaming, she suggests asking them questions about the game, how it's made, and who they interact with online.

“I think there’s an increasing need for people to be able to learn things without being assessed through any other lens than are you having a good time.”

Expertise in technology can help teens land a myriad of jobs in the future, whether in the film industry, medical field or aerospace engineering. To protect the whole person, including mental health, having limits on screen time is crucial. Even if habits are already established, it's never too late to make changes. Summertime, when many teens have extra time to spend on screens, is a great time to start the conversation.