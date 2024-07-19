Skip to Content
Borderland Crimes Podcast

Justice Delayed: Trial still delayed 8 years after suspect charged with abusing four girls

By
New
Published 4:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Coming up on ABC-7's Stephanie Valle's Borderland Crimes podcast, inside the trial of Edward Alvarado.

Eight years after police charged him with the abuse of four young girls, Alvarado's fate has yet to be determined by a jury.

"It takes a toll," one of the individuals impacted by the case told ABC-7.

Coming up Tuesday night on ABC-7 at 6 and 10, watch a two part series looking into what has been delaying the case for all these years.

Article Topic Follows: Borderland Crimes Podcast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content