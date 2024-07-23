Skip to Content
Borderland Crimes Podcast 23: Justice Delayed – El Paso Girl Waits 8 Years to Face Accused Rapist

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso girl has tried to move past the sexual assault she endured when she was only 5 years old. The girl is now 17, locked in the grinding wheels of the justice system. Edward Alvarado is facing multiple charges of continuous sex abuse of a child, and has been in jail since 2016 awaiting a jury trial. ABC-7's Stephanie Valle investigates what is to blame for the delay.

Watch the first part of her investigation here.

Podcast show note: Get background about the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct proceedings involving Judge Marcos Lizarraga from Borderland Crimes episode 12.

