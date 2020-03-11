URGENT – Trump suspends travel from Europe to US
(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was “marshaling the full power of the federal government” to confront a growing public health crisis, including a month-long halt in travel from Europe to the United States. Trump said he was overseeing “the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history. “Trump was speaking during a rare Oval Office address to the nation after facing harsh criticism for his response to the pandemic.
