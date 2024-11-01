2 killed and 6 injured in downtown Orlando shootings where crowds were gathered for Halloween, police say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — Two people were killed and 6 others injured after a shooter opened fire in two locations in downtown Orlando where large crowds had gathered to celebrate Halloween, Police Chief Eric Smith said at a news conference early Friday.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested, Smith said. The injured victims were taken to a hospital and are stable.

Surveillance videos from the scene show large crowds gathered for Halloween festivities at each location then people scattering as the shots are fired.

“Halloween is one of our busiest nights of the year,” Smith said, adding that anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 people can gather for the celebration.

Footage of the first shooting shows the suspect opening fire before running away with the crowd, Smith said.

At a second location, police were able to take down the suspect moments after he opened fire, the video showed.

About 100 officers were working a detail in the area, which allowed for a quick response, the chief added.

The suspect was previously arrested on a grand theft charge in 2023, Smith said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

