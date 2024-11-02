National Guard troops on standby in Washington state, Oregon and Nevada as a precaution for ‘potential’ election unrest

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — Ahead of potential civil unrest due to Tuesday’s presidential election, the National Guard is on standby as a precaution in several states, including Washington state and Oregon, where hundreds of ballots were damaged or destroyed after at least three ballot drop boxes were recently set on fire, officials say.

Almost all the ballots set ablaze on Monday were in a drop box in Vancouver, Washington, while most ballots in a drop box in Portland, Oregon, survived a fire set the same day, election officials said. The incidents are believed to be connected to a third fire on October 8, also in Vancouver. Portland police released a physical description of a suspect but said they’ve not identified him.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee addressed the ballot box fires in a news release Friday announcing the National Guard being placed on standby, saying, “The southwest region of Washington state has already experienced specific instances of election-related unrest.”

Inslee did not disclose how many troops would be activated on Tuesday, but said they will be available to support law enforcement from Monday to Thursday, according to the news release.

The US Department of Homeland Security has warned that threats to “election infrastructure” remain high, Inslee added.

“Based upon general and specific information and concerns regarding the potential for violence or other unlawful activity related to the 2024 general election, I want to ensure we are fully prepared to respond to any potential additional civil unrest,” Inslee said.

In Oregon, Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement Friday the National Guard is standing ready as political leaders call for peaceful protests, according to CNN affiliate KTVZ.

“The governor’s office is closely monitoring and coordinating with local, state and federal agencies to ensure Oregon voters can safely cast their ballot,” the statement said.

While there is “no current information to suggest unrest,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said, according to KTVZ, “there is a lot of uncertainty and tension in our community.”

Oregon State Police is also coordinating with law enforcement in Portland, KTVZ reported, along with the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

Portland’s unified command, which includes city police, is increasing staffing on Tuesday “as a precaution,” according to a news release.

In 2020, former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown put the National Guard on standby for a 48-hour period around Election Day and activated a unified command of state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and Portland police to handle any protests, according to the Associated Press.

In recent years, the National Guard has been activated in several states to assist largely with cyber security threats during elections. The Colorado National Guard’s Cyber Task Force has been activated this year – a practice in place since 2018 – to safeguard election “infrastructure,” the office of Colorado’s secretary of state said in a statement last month.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo this week also announced that 60 National Guard troops are on standby “in preparation for a safe and smooth Election Day.”

“This decision, which mirrors the state’s routine preparation for past elections, was made after consultation with election officials and state leaders,” Lombardo said in a statement. “It is one of many proactive steps the state is taking to ensure all possible resources are in place for a timely response to any challenges that arise.”

The activation will support state and local resources on Election Day, the statement said.

Preparations are also underway in Washington, DC, where more than 3,000 police officers will work 12-hour shifts, Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said in a news conference Tuesday.

To ensure security, police chiefs across the United States are making unprecedented plans for Election Day and the weeks that follow. The issue has become pressing for law enforcement since the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol that delayed certification of the last presidential election.

Three law enforcement associations representing agencies from across the country – the Major County Sheriffs of America, the National Sheriffs’ Association, and the Major Cities Chiefs Association – said in a joint statement last month that authorities have been in preparation for over a year and a half leading up to the election and asked citizens to stay vigilant as well.

“As always, the associations encourage the public to speak up if they witness anything suspicious or unusual with election activities,” the statement said. “If you ‘See Something, Say Something’, and let law enforcement investigate and determine the outcome of any suspicious circumstances or incidents.”

CNN’s Chris Boyette, Shimon Prokupecz, and Meridith Edwards contributed to this report.

