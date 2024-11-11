5 things to know for Nov. 11: Presidential transition, House, Climate crisis, Alabama shooting, Bitcoin

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Millions across the US are commemorating Veterans Day, a federal holiday honoring active and former US service members. Many government institutions, banks and schools will be closed. Veterans will be offered freebies at different retailers and restaurants as a token of thanks for their service and sacrifice.

1. Presidential tranistion

Less than a week after the election, President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is quickly working to fill key roles in his administration. Foreign leaders, allies and those seeking a job under Trump have descended on his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Some members and guests have been seen having pull-aside talks with Trump, although advisers insist that everything is going through the proper channels. On Sunday, Trump announced Tom Homan, who served as the acting director of ICE in his last administration, will be in charge of the nation’s borders. He also offered Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik the job as US ambassador to the UN, sources told CNN. Trump has ruled out Cabinet posts for Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley, who both had top foreign policy spots the last time around.

2. House

Republicans are hoping to seize unified control in Washington but the balance of the House of Representatives is still undecided. So far, the GOP has clinched the presidency and flipped the Senate, but an estimated 1,000,000 votes are left to be counted in House races, mostly in California. Republicans are now four seats away from holding on to the majority, while Democrats are 13 seats away from taking the chamber. Meanwhile, Democrats are analyzing the election loss after Trump won in all seven of the country’s battleground states. While some shifts in Trump’s direction were expected, others revealed voter shifts that could reshape America’s political landscape.

3. Climate crisis

As global leaders gather in Azerbaijan for the United Nations Climate Change Conference this week, a new report is flashing a warning signal about natural disasters. The total cost of damage from climate-related extreme weather events globally was approximately $2 trillion between 2014 and 2023, according to the International Chamber of Commerce. That’s roughly in line with the economic toll of the 2008 global financial crisis. There has also been an 83% increase in recorded climate disasters between 1980-1999 and 2000-2019, the ICC says. The report comes as President-elect Donald Trump promises to undo climate regulations in the US, including rolling back pollution limits on tailpipes and power plants.

4. Alabama shooting

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a Sunday shooting that killed one person and injured 16 others during homecoming week at Alabama’s Tuskegee University. The victim was an 18-year-old who was not a student at the university. Social media video shows people ducking for cover in a parking lot as gunshots rang out. The university said law enforcement officials “have secured the scene” and the Alabama Bureau of Investigations is investigating. The shooting is among at least 454 mass shootings reported so far this year in the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one that injures or kills four or more people, not including the shooter.

5. Bitcoin

Bitcoin on Sunday hit a new record above $80,000. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is up 80% this year, dwarfing the S&P 500’s still-electric 25.7% gain in 2024. The crypto industry believes Donald Trump’s presidential victory is a bullish sign for Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Although Trump was once a Bitcoin skeptic, once saying it “was based on thin air,” he has fully embraced crypto in recent months — unlike the Biden administration, which has sought to rein in crypto. Trump said in August that cryptocurrencies could “define the future,” adding he wanted it “mined, minted and made in the USA.” The president-elect also proposed a strategic national Bitcoin stockpile, akin to America’s strategic petroleum reserve, directly purchasing and investing in cryptocurrencies as a national security measure.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Was music really better when you were younger?

Generations of music lovers claim music was much better when they were younger — and we don’t disagree. Experts explain why the music of a person’s youth has such a powerful hold.

Monkey mayhem continues

At least 25 monkeys have been recovered after dozens escaped a research center in South Carolina last week. Others are “jumping back and forth” near the facility, police said.

Two-time shark attack survivor in Florida says he can’t wait to surf again

Not many people know someone who has been bitten by a shark, let alone twice. This surfer still has an un-wave-ring love of the ocean after surviving two shark attacks.

Speaking of luck …

An Illinois woman is $1 million richer after finding a lottery ticket she forgot about in her purse.

The Northern Taurid meteor shower could produce fireballs

The Northern Taurid meteor shower is expected to peak tonight into Tuesday. Here’s what to look for and how to see it.

TODAY’S NUMBER

6.8

That’s the magnitude of an earthquake that struck off the coast of eastern Cuba on Sunday, causing material damage in several regions as the island continues to recover from widespread blackouts and the impact of two hurricanes over the past few weeks.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this.”

— Toy manufacturer Mattel, issuing an apology after mistakenly printing the web address of a pornographic site on the packaging of its newly launched “Wicked” dolls. People who have already purchased the dolls are advised to discard the packaging or obscure the link that is “not appropriate for children,” the company said.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Bells of Notre Dame ring out for the first time in 5 years

Eight bells in the northern belfry of Notre Dame cathedral rang out last week for the first time since the 2019 fire that severely damaged the Paris landmark. Watch the video here.

