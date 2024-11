Richard Allen found guilty on all counts in Delphi double murder trial

WTHR, CNN

(CNN) — Richard Allen has been found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of felony murder in the highly publicized Delphi murder trial, according to CNN affiliate WTHR.

Prosecutors say Allen killed 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German in 2017, cutting their throats and leaving their bodies near a trail in Delphi, Indiana. The case went cold for more than five years until Allen was arrested in 2022.

The jury spent about 19 hours deliberating before reaching a verdict.

Richard Allen sat emotionless as the guilty verdict was read, WTHR reported. His sentencing is scheduled for December 20. The judge left the gag order restricting involved parties from speaking on the case in place until Allen is sentenced.

Allen could be sentenced to up to 130 years in prison, The Associated Press reported.

The crowd outside erupted into applause and cheers outside the courtroom after the guilty verdict was announced, according to WTHR. Some spectators held signs showing their support for Allen, while others expressed their desire for a guilty verdict, according to CNN affiliate WISH.

Allen’s wife, Kathy Allen, told WTHR “this isn’t over at all” as she left the courtroom.

The 12-person jury, which had been sequestered during the trial, began deliberating on Thursday afternoon after 17 days of testimony. The judge instructed them to deliberate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday until they reached a verdict.

Allen County Superior Court Judge Frances Gull gave the jurors their final instructions Thursday morning and urged them to “consider the facts” before Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland delivered closing arguments, walking the jury through the evidence and testimony presented during the trial, CNN affiliate WTHR reported.

“I believe the evidence is firmly convincing that Richard Allen is ‘Bridge Guy,’ and he killed Abby and Libby,” McLeland told the jury, referring to a video taken from Libby’s phone showing a man walking down the Monon High Bridge Trail. Delphi law enforcement have long held they believe the “Bridge Guy” shown in the video is the main suspect in the case.

McLeland showed jurors graphic photos of the girls’ bodies, the “Bridge Guy” video which he said captured the final moments of the girls’ lives, and a recording of Allen purportedly confessing to his wife during a phone call from prison, according to WTHR.

“I did it,” Allen could be heard telling his wife. “I killed Abby and Libby.”

Defense attorney Brad Rozzi in closing arguments said a broken timeline, false confessions and a lack of DNA or weapons evidence should lead to acquittal.

“The defense trusts what you’ve heard over the past several weeks is more important than what you’re hearing today,” Rozzi told the jury Thursday, according to WTHR.

The defense further argued no physical evidence ties Allen to the killings and said confessions he made in the past were “false” and stemmed from being in solitary confinement for months as his mental health deteriorated.

The Delphi murder case goes back to February 13, 2017, when Abby and Libby went for a hike on the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. The two girls were reported missing after they failed to meet Libby’s father that afternoon. The next day, their bodies were found, both dead from cuts to the throat, and partially covered by sticks.

The case attracted public attention in part because of the video and audio recording of a suspect taken from Libby’s smartphone. The video shows a man walking on the bridge with his hands in his pockets, and the audio includes a man’s muffled voice saying, “Guys, down the hill.” Although police circulated the audio and a still photo from the video just days after the killings and identified the “Bridge Guy” as their prime suspect, the case ran cold for more than five years until Allen was arrested in 2022.

Allen had seemingly evaded police notice, staying in the small town of Delphi and working at a local CVS pharmacy, until a clerk digitizing tips related to the investigation in September 2022 noticed he had placed himself at the scene of the crime. Just days after the bodies were discovered, Allen told police he had been on the trail during the timeframe the girls were thought to have been killed.

Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett said despite the tip, Allen “got lost in the cracks,” according to CNN affiliate WLFI. Around a month after the tip was rediscovered, Allen was arrested after police matched an unspent cartridge found between the girls’ bodies to a pistol recovered from his home during a police search.

After Allen was arrested on October 26, 2022, he was charged with two counts of murder while committing or attempting to commit a kidnapping five days later. Prosecutors later amended the charges to include two additional murder counts.

Allen’s confessions – and his mental health when he made them – highlighted

Over the course of the trial, the prosecution highlighted Allen’s dozens of confessions while incarcerated: He confessed to the crime more than 60 times, prosecutors say, including to his wife, his mother, the psychologist who treated him, the warden and other prison employees and inmates. They played audio recordings of some of the confessions for the jury.

Monica Wala, the former lead psychologist at Westville Correctional Facility where Allen was housed, testified he initially told her he was innocent, but began confessing to the crimes in April 2023, around the time he was placed back on suicide watch.

Wala testified Allen had told her, “I killed Abby and Libby. I’m sorry,” according to CNN affiliate WTHR. He said he originally planned to sexually assault the victims but ran away when he saw a van nearby, and he had cut the girls’ throats and covered their bodies with sticks, she testified.

The defense has sought to paint a portrait of Allen as a mentally ill man whose fragile mental state was exacerbated by months spent in solitary confinement, including during the time period when he confessed to the crimes. He was twice put on suicide watch while in prison, exhibited bizarre behavior such as eating his own feces and banging his head, and was at one time diagnosed with “a brief psychotic disorder,” according to testimony from Wala.

Testifying for the defense, Deanna Dwenger, a clinical psychologist who worked for the Indiana Department of Corrections Behavioral Health, testified Allen was diagnosed with a serious mental illness in April 2023 and a team of mental health professionals concluded he had a “grave disability,” according to CNN affiliate WRTV.

The defense originally hoped to introduce an “Odinism” defense: a theory that followers of Odinism, a Norse pagan religion recently adopted by White supremacists, committed the killings. But Judge Gull repeatedly rejected motions to introduce this theory.

Prosecutors focus on audio recordings and bullet found at scene

Despite Allen’s confessions, very little physical evidence ties him to the case: A DNA expert testifying for the state found none of Allen’s DNA at the crime scene, and none of Libby or Abby’s DNA was found on items recovered from his home.

Prosecutors drew attention to the .40-caliber unspent round found by the girls’ bodies, which a prosecution expert testified matched Allen’s pistol. The defense cast doubt on the bullet evidence, questioning why more images were not taken of the cartridge and suggesting the bullet could have come from a law enforcement officer’s weapon, according to WRTV.

The prosecution has also tried to match Allen with the video and audio recording of the “Bridge Guy” captured on Libby’s cellphone. Indiana State Police Master Trooper Brian Harshman, who said he listened to more than 700 of Allen’s prison phone calls, testified for the prosecution in his opinion, “the voice of the ‘Bridge Guy’ is the voice of Richard Allen,” according to WRTV.

“Richard Allen is ‘Bridge Guy,’” McLeland told jurors. “He kidnapped them and later murdered them.”

In response, Rozzi said Allen was not clearly identified by witnesses as the man on the hiking trail or the bridge when the teenagers went missing. He also pointed out Allen still lived in Delphi for more than five years after the girls were killed.

“He had every chance to run, but he did not because he didn’t do it,” Rozzi told jurors.

