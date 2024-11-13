A brilliant deception, buying homes online, new deep-sea species: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! In most US cities, buying a home now requires a six-figure salary. A new report found that you need to earn $108,000 to afford a new single-family home and pay property taxes and insurance costs — nearly double the household income needed in 2019.

1️⃣ Full circle: A woman managed to fool a world-famous male-only magic society into admitting her before being unceremoniously kicked out when she revealed her true identity. Now they want her back.

2️⃣ Deep discounts: Everything costs less than $20 at Amazon’s newest store. The mobile-only experience just launched and includes fashion accessories, home goods, clothes and electronics. It’s an effort to compete with Chinese marketplaces such as Shein and Temu.

3️⃣ New experiences: Comedian Ash Perez recently got his first haircut at a barbershop, bought a suit, learned to grill and asked his close friends what it means to be a man. Here’s what a trans man is learning about masculinity at the age of 35.

4️⃣ Ancient artifact: The oldest known tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments could fetch up to $2 million when it goes up for auction. The stone, which dates back about 1,500 years, was discovered during excavation for a rail line in what is now Israel.

5️⃣ Home delivery: Manufactured houses are surging in popularity — and you can order them online. But the path to ownership isn’t as simple as a “Buy Now” button.

🌊 Deep and dark: Scientists at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute in California discovered a new species of sea slug living in the ocean’s “midnight zone” — the area so far below the surface that it’s untouched by sunlight.

• Trump picks Rep. Matt Gaetz to serve as attorney general

• ‘An effing nightmare’: Senior commanders react to Trump’s new cabinet picks

• Republicans will retain House majority, CNN projects, completing GOP’s dominance of Washington

❗That’s how much an AI robot’s painting of British scientist Alan Turing sold for, becoming the most valuable artwork by a humanoid ever to change hands at auction.

🐋 Valuable lesson: People in Azerbaijan for the COP29 climate summit have been gathering around a massive beached sperm whale along the Caspian Sea. But this particular marine mammal isn’t real. Buckets of rotting fish hidden nearby add to the illusion.

⛳ Par for the course: Basketball fans are used to seeing Caitlin Clark produce fantastic feats, but a golf outing served as an important reminder that she’s human after all.

📱Which social media app rocketed to the No. 1 spot in US downloads on Apple’s App Store after the presidential election?

﻿A. X

B. Bluesky

C. Threads

D. Truth Social

🐅 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: The last tigers in Kazakhstan disappeared more than 70 years ago. In a landmark moment for conservation, they’re about to return. Bodhana and Kuma, two tigers from a sanctuary in the Netherlands, are adjusting to their new home in hopes that their offspring will be among the first wild tigers in the country in decades.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. Bluesky said it had gained 1 million new users in the past week alone.

