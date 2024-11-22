5 things to know for Nov. 22: Trump’s Cabinet, Bomb cyclone, Middle East, Immigration, Jussie Smollett

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Texas officials will vote today on a new public school curriculum that incorporates Bible lessons in K-5 classes. Supporters of the materials have argued it’s important for students to learn about the impact the text has had on the world. Others have criticized the curriculum as disproportionate, focusing on Christianity much more than other religions.

1. Trump’s Cabinet

President-elect Donald Trump has named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new pick for attorney general after Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration Thursday. Gaetz was facing significant scrutiny over sexual misconduct allegations, which he denies. Republicans on the House Ethics Committee voted Wednesday not to release the results of their investigation into him. Sources tell CNN the committee was told of a second sexual encounter between Gaetz and a 17-year-old from 2017. Bondi’s selection will be subject to Senate approval once she is formally nominated, but Trump’s allies believe she will have a much easier confirmation process than Gaetz. She is also considered to be one of Trump’s favorite lawyers.

2. Bomb cyclone

A powerful atmospheric river is unleashing torrential, flooding rainfall across Northern California and parts of the Pacific Northwest in the wake of a strong bomb cyclone — and another storm is on the way. A rare level 4 of 4 high risk of flooding rainfall is currently in effect, according to the Weather Prediction Center. An additional 5 to 7 inches of rainfall is possible across the region over the next 48 hours, with isolated totals of more than 10 inches. Already, some areas in Northern California have seen 11 to 17 inches of rainfall as of Thursday night. Meanwhile, in the Northeast, the first snowflakes of the season are beginning to fall as chilly air and stormy weather finally filter in after weeks without them caused a historic drought and unusual wildfires

3. Middle East

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of war crimes over the war in Gaza. The court said it had “reasonable grounds” to believe Netanyahu bears criminal responsibility for crimes including “starvation as a method of warfare” and “the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.” Netanyahu’s office said Israel “utterly rejects the absurd and false actions and accusations.” Israel’s former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and a senior Hamas commander were also indicted. The ICC announcement came as the Palestinian death toll from Israel’s war in Gaza rose to more than 44,000, according to the health ministry there.

4. Immigration

President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to carry out “mass deportations” has not been finalized, but his proposals are already rattling many workers across the US. “People are afraid of walking the streets right now; there’s a lot of fear,” a Chicago restaurant founder told CNN, saying he thinks undocumented employees will start to get worried and not report to work. There are an estimated 10.5 million undocumented immigrants in the US, data shows. Of those, about 8.5 million are employed. Business owners and economists alike warn that mass deportations, along with stricter border measures and the revoking of Biden-era protections, could have a seismic impact on the labor market and the US economy. Critical industries such as agriculture, leisure and hospitality, construction and health care could take the largest hits.

5. Jussie Smollett

The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday overturned actor Jussie Smollett’s conviction on allegations that he staged a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago six years ago. The court ruled that after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx dropped charges against the former “Empire” actor, a special prosecutor should not have been allowed to intervene in the case, the AP reported. Special Prosecutor Dan K. Webb expressed disappointment in the court’s decision to overturn the conviction and sentence, adding that the ruling did “not clear Jussie Smollett’s name — he is not innocent.” The City of Chicago is still able to pursue its pending civil lawsuit against Smollett in an attempt to recoup the more than $120,000 in restitution for overtime expenses incurred while investigating the alleged hoax, according to Webb.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

MLB crowns Most Valuable Players

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge were named MLB’s Most Valuable Players in unanimous fashion.

Hungry bears raid storage room at Alaska military base

Several bears found a buffet of military rations that were stored at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. See the damage.

UFOs, boats and castles: Surreal photos of Japan’s ‘love hotels’

Offering guests hourly rates and privacy, “love hotels” can be found across Japan. But as photographer François Prost documents, their architecture can be far from discreet.

Wisconsin kayaker accused of faking his own drowning is alive

A Wisconsin man accused of faking his own drowning and fleeing the country is alive in Europe and talking to investigators, officials said. But it’s still unclear whether he will ever return home to his wife and three children.

This year’s FAFSA form for college financial aid is officially open

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, officially opened Thursday after weeks of delays. Learn how to submit the form.

TODAY’S NUMBER

1,850

That’s at least how many incidents of unruly airline passengers have been reported to the FAA this year. This week, a traveler got duct-taped on an American Airlines flight from Milwaukee to Dallas after trying to open a plane’s door at 30,000 feet.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Talk about the cruelest formation ever created by nature.”

— Deep Sea Vision CEO Tony Romeo, saying the search continues for pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart’s missing plane. Romeo’s ocean exploration company in January released a sonar image of a plane-shaped anomaly on the seafloor of the Pacific Ocean that they thought was Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra, which has been missing for more than 87 years. This month, the company identified the object to be a natural rock formation instead.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

See moment man clinging to cliff is spotted by helicopter

A helicopter crew responded to a man yelling for help near Baker Beach in San Francisco. He was safely lifted to a nearby beach and no injuries were reported. Watch the rescue here.

