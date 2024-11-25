Former sheriff indicted in murder of Kentucky judge expected in court

By Dakin Andone and Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — A former Kentucky sheriff accused of killing a county judge two months ago is due in court for an arraignment Monday, days after prosecutors announced a grand jury indicted him on one count of murdering a public official.

Shawn “Mickey” Stines, 43, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of Letcher County District Judge Kevin Mullins, whose killing inside his own chambers stunned their small community. Stines, then the county sheriff, has since resigned.

Monday’s hearing would be Stines’ first appearance inside the Letcher County courthouse, where the killing occurred. Previous hearings were held more than a hundred miles away while the Letcher County courthouse was temporarily closed.

It will also be Stines’ first time in court since a preliminary hearing held early last month, when a judge found probable cause to refer the case to a grand jury. Last Thursday, Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman and Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele –– whose offices are jointly prosecuting the case –– announced the grand jury had formally indicted the onetime lawman.

Stines could face the death penalty if convicted.

Authorities responded to the Letcher County courthouse on the afternoon of September 19 to find Mullins, 54, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Kentucky State Police said at the time. Stines surrendered to authorities at the scene.

At last month’s hearing, prosecutors played surveillance footage from Mullins’ chambers which appeared to show the judge crouching behind his desk as a man identified as Stines shoots him multiple times. As Stines prepares to leave the room, he appears to see Mullins moving under his desk and fires several more shots.

Defense attorneys did not deny Stines shot Mullins but suggested he was in the midst of an “extreme emotional disturbance,” arguing a first-degree manslaughter charge would be more appropriate than murder.

Prosecutors have not outlined an alleged motive for the killing. But Kentucky State Police Det. Clayton Stamper testified at last month’s hearing that surveillance video not shown in court captured the former sheriff calling his daughter on his phone before asking to see Mullins’ phone, which the judge gave him.

The full video shows Stines opened fire seconds after looking at the judge’s phone, Stamper testified, noting Stines had tried to call his daughter from both phones. Phone records, Stamper said, showed calls had previously been made from the judge’s phone to Stines’ daughter.

Both men had eaten lunch with a group prior to the shooting, Stamper said. And while no witnesses observed any anger between them, witnesses told investigators about one exchange:

“I was told that the judge made a statement to Mickey about, ‘Do we need to meet private in my chambers?’” Stamper said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.