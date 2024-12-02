A Florida woman will be sentenced for second-degree murder for zipping her boyfriend in a suitcase for hours until he died

By Zoe Sottile and Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — A Florida woman is set to be sentenced Monday after she was found guilty of second-degree murder for zipping her boyfriend in a suitcase, leaving him inside for hours until he died.

Sarah Boone, 47, was found guilty of second-degree murder in October. She faces up to life in prison after prosecutors say she zipped her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, Jr., into a suitcase, recording video of herself taunting him before leaving him stuck inside overnight to suffocate and die.

In February 2020, the couple was drinking alcohol and playing a game of hide-and-seek, according to a news release from State Attorney Andrew Bain.

They thought “it would be funny” to hop in a suitcase as a part of the game, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Boone says that Torres voluntarily climbed into the suitcase and she zipped it closed, says the news release. She recorded herself “taunting” Torres as he asked to be let out and then went upstairs to sleep, according to the release.

She thought that since two of his fingers stuck out from the suitcase, he would be able to open it, according to the affidavit.

When Boone woke up, she found Torres unresponsive in the suitcase and called 911, according to Bain.

Videos found on Boone’s phone that included Torres “frantically pleading to be released while Boone laughed and rebuffed him several times” were presented at trial, says the news release from Bain’s office.

“In the videos she recorded, the victim could be heard telling the defendant he could not breathe and asking to be let out of the suitcase,” the release reads. “Boone responded with, ‘That’s what you get,’ ‘That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me’ and other taunts.”

“I can’t f**king breathe, seriously,” her boyfriend said in the phone video, according to the release.

The video shows Torres pushing on the suitcase and trying to get out, the affidavit said.

Boone testified in her own defense for around five hours, according to CNN affiliate WESH. She and her defense team argued that she suffered from “battered spouse syndrome” and that she was afraid of Torres, says WESH.

When asked by a prosecutor why she didn’t unzip the suitcase, she said, “I wanted him to try to understand how I felt so maybe he could progress and be a better person,” according to WESH.

Boone’s attorney said his client was “shocked” and that her team was “very disappointed” after she was convicted, reported WESH. Torres’ family declined to speak with the media.

She filed a request for a new trial at the start of November, court documents show. The request cites alleged prosecutorial misconduct and other complaints about the trial.

