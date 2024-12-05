Skip to Content
CNN - National

A visual timeline of the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

By
Published 12:24 PM


WABC, CNN

By Lauren Mascarenhas and Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway for the man who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Wednesday morning, in what police believe was a targeted attack.

The gunman shot Thompson outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan before fleeing through the city.

Police are using video surveillance to piece together the suspect’s movements before and after the shooting Wednesday. Here’s a visual timeline of the alleged gunman’s movements before, during and after the shooting:

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Holly Yan, Sara Smart, John Miller, Brynn Gingras, Karina Tsui, Linh Tran, Emily Smith and Nick Scott contributed to this reporting.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content