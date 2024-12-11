Jim Jones Fast Facts
(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of General (ret.) Jim Jones, former National Security Adviser to President Barack Obama.
Personal
Birth date: December 19, 1943
Birth place: Kansas City, Missouri
Birth name: James Logan Jones Jr.
Father: James L. Jones Sr.
Mother: Charlotte Ann (Ground) Jones
Marriage: Diane (Johnson) Jones
Children: Four children
Education: Georgetown University, B.S., 1966; National War College, 1985
Military service: US Marines, 1967-2007, four-star General
Other Facts
Speaks fluent French.
Is the first Marine sworn in as Supreme Allied Commander of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Timeline
January 1967 – Commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Marine Corps.
1967-1968 – Serves as a platoon and company commander in Vietnam.
1979-1984 – Marine Corps Liaison Officer to the US Senate.
1985-1987 – Commander, 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines, 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, California.
1987-1989 – Senior aide to the commandant of the Marine Corps.
February 1989 – Becomes the military secretary to the commandant.
1990-1992 – Commanding officer, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
June 30, 1999 – Is promoted to general and assumes the post the following day.
1999-2003 – Commandant of the United States Marine Corps.
January 16, 2003-2006 – NATO’s Commander of the US European Command and Supreme Allied Commander, Europe.
February 1, 2007 – Retires from the Marines.
2007 – Chairman of the Independent Commission on the Security Forces of Iraq, appointed by Congress.
2007-2008 – US State Department Special Envoy for Middle East Security.
2007-2008 – President and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for 21st Century Energy.
2007-2009 – Chairman of the Atlantic Council.
January 20, 2009-October 2010 – National Security Adviser under President Obama.
October 8, 2010 – Obama announces that Jones will leave his post by the end of October and will be replaced by his most senior deputy, Thomas E. Donilon.
2011-present – President of Jones Group International consulting firm.
January 4, 2011 – Rejoins the Board of Trustees of the Center for Strategic & International Studies.
March 20, 2012 – Appointed co-chairman of the Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit that helps veterans with job placement and training.
