Officials demand explanation on mysterious drones as more sightings reported in New York metro area

New York (CNN) — Federal agencies are facing intense pressure Friday to give the public more details on unexplained drone sightings in the New York City metropolitan area that have been going on for weeks over residential neighborhoods as well as restricted sites and critical infrastructure.

“The bottom line is this: They’re not providing enough information to the public, and the public is concerned,” US Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat and member of the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN’s Kate Bolduan Friday. “Believe me, I’m hearing from my constituents about this all the time, and I think it’s time for them to immediately get out there and brief.”

New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis called the situation “outrageous,” saying there are “drones and unmanned aerial systems flying above us and our government is not telling us who’s operating them and for what purpose?”

Malliotakis joined Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella in demanding answers.

Fossella said the drones, often seen flying at night, have been spotted hovering over critical infrastructures including Port Liberty New York near the Goethals Bridge, the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and Fort Wadsworth, one of the oldest military installations in the country.

Representatives of the federal agencies investigating the drones who have briefed local officials behind closed doors said the drones sometimes appear to fly in a coordinated pattern and can sometimes be in flight for up to six hours, according to Montvale, New Jersey, Mayor Mike Ghassali.

Democratic Sen. Andy Kim of New Jersey posted videos to his X account showing what appeared to be a cluster of drones over the Round Valley Reservoir Thursday night.

“This has gone on for weeks,” Kim wrote. “It’s hard to understand how with the technology we have we aren’t able to track these devices to determine origin and this makes me much more concerned about our capabilities more broadly when it comes to drone detection and counter measures.”

Federal officials have sought to calm the concerns about the drone sightings, but without giving further details about what they might be.

“We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat, or have a foreign nexus,” White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said in a press briefing Thursday.

Kirby added that many of “the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully.”

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness said there was “an active federal investigation” into the drone sightings, but elected officials want to hear more.

“We should be doing smart intelligence analysis and take them out of the skies, especially if they’re flying over airports or military bases,” US Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who sits on the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said Thursday. “They should be shot down, if necessary, because they’re flying over sensitive areas.”

Residents in New York’s Rockland County reported drone sightings starting as early as November.

County Executive Ed Day sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday seeking answers and urging his administration, along with the FAA and FBI, to investigate and provide clarity on the matter.

“The fact that this issue has persisted for weeks without clear answers is completely unacceptable — not just to the people of Rockland County, but to communities across the nation,” Day said in the letter. “It’s time for the Federal government to step up, take responsibility, and provide the answers we all deserve.”

Malliotakis said the situation “is creating havoc, people are confused, they’re concerned, they have anxiety, they don’t know what’s going on.”

No foreign involvement suspected by feds

The US intelligence community and federal law enforcement do not suspect foreign involvement in the drone sightings across New Jersey, security officials told members of Congress Thursday in a private briefing.

Key lawmakers assigned to congressional national security committees were told investigators do not currently believe the sightings involved an overseas connection, the use of foreign drones, nor an operator on the ground connected to a foreign government, according to a source familiar with the briefing conducted by representatives from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials said sighted drones have been observed with FAA-required anticollision lights and are not believed to have entered any restricted airspaces, according to the source.

Lawmakers were also told that many of the recently reported sightings are believed to have been civilian aircraft mistaken for drones, the source said.

While authorities have not yet identified the origin of the mysterious drone flights, the source said an active FBI investigation remains underway to identify the person or persons operating them, and to determine whether any criminal violations of law have occurred.

Although the drones often display flashing lights, they frequently turn off the lights and evade police helicopters when approached, Mayor Michael Melham of Belleville Township said in a Facebook video update on Wednesday.

The FAA issued temporary flight restrictions over the Picatinny Arsenal, a US military research facility, and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster after drones were spotted in those areas.

“Until you know the origin and what these drones’ intent is, how can you tell me there’s no imminent threat?” Mayor Tony Perry of Middletown, New Jersey, told CNN Thursday.

Feds rarely coordinate drone info with locals

The sense that local officials are being left in the dark is partially a result of outdated laws that keep regulation of the skies entirely in federal hands, according to the chief executive of a company that tracks unauthorized drone flights.

“The laws that regulate aircraft are not built to empower police to deal with the drones,” Axon CEO Rick Smith told CNN News Central Friday, “so if your local state fair has a drone coming towards it that police believe might be dangerous, right now there’s nothing they can do about it.”

Giving local law enforcement more authority over drones is under consideration, Smith said, because traditional aircraft tracking technology isn’t effective for vehicles that hover only a few hundred feet off the ground.

“The same radar and tracking system you use for a 747 just doesn’t work,” said Smith.

