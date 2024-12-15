What’s next for the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO

By Ashley R. Williams, Gloria Pazmino, Kaitlan Collins, Rebekah Riess, Chris Boyette, Dalia Faheid and Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — The man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO in Manhattan remains in a Pennsylvania state prison, while a possible indictment looms in New York as a grand jury considers evidence on charges he faces there, including one count of murder.

Luigi Mangione, who faces a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted on the charge of second-degree murder, is set to appear in a Pennsylvania court for a preliminary hearing next week on state charges following his December 9 arrest at a McDonald’s in Altoona.

Mangione, 26, has been fighting extradition to New York after being accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Friday it is possible the suspect could soon waive his right to fight being handed over to New York authorities.

“Indications are that the defendant may waive, but that waiver is not complete until a court proceeding, which my understanding from court officials in Pennsylvania cannot happen until Tuesday,” Bragg said. “So until that time, we’re going to continue to press forward on parallel paths and we’ll be ready whether he is going to waive extradition or whether he’s going to contest extradition.”

After a San Francisco Police Department officer recognized Mangione from a surveillance photo as the possible suspect on December 5, the day after the shooting, they shared the tip with the FBI.

Mangione has retained attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a former Manhattan prosecutor, to represent him in New York.

A Center for Internet Security report released Saturday found “widespread support” of Thompson’s killing could lead to potential copycats of the shooting likely to feel “emboldened and encouraged.”

A defense fund set up on Mangione’s behalf raised more than $115,000 by Sunday, according to a campaign page on GiveSendGo. It is unclear whether his defense team will accept the funds.

Authorities tracked down Mangione in Altoona last week after being alerted he looked similar to the person who gunned down Thompson in front of a Midtown Manhattan hotel as the health care executive prepared to attend his company’s investors’ conference.

Mangione faces charges in both Pennsylvania and New York. He remains in custody in Pennsylvania Monday on charges related to a gun and fake ID police say they found at the time of his arrest.

In New York, prosecutors have charged him with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to online court documents.

Investigators in New York believe Mangione, a former high school valedictorian and Ivy League graduate born into a well-to-do family, appeared to be driven by anger against the health insurance industry and “corporate greed,” according to an NYPD intelligence report obtained by CNN.

Mangione is scheduled to appear at a hearing in Pennsylvania on December 30 in response to his petitions for writ of habeas corpus and imposition of bail, court documents from Thursday show. The habeas corpus petition is a key factor in whether Mangione can be extradited to New York.

Thomas Dickey, Mangione’s attorney in Pennsylvania, denied his client’s involvement in Thompson’s killing and said he anticipates a not guilty plea from Mangione to the charges he faces in New York.

Dickey also said Mangione, who was denied bail last Tuesday at an extradition hearing, plans to plead not guilty to the charges in Pennsylvania.

Following Bragg’s comments on Mangione possibly backing down from the extradition fight, CNN has sought comment from Dickey regarding whether he and his client have changed their position on extradition.

Mounting evidence against suspect, authorities say

New York authorities have executed as many as three search warrants as part of their investigation, including at least two warrants for a backpack found in Central Park and a burner phone discovered along Mangione’s believed getaway route away from the crime scene, sources told CNN.

The mounting evidence against the suspect accused of killing Thompson, authorities say, includes a 3D-printed gun they allege Mangione had when he was arrested, which matches three shell casings found at the crime scene.

Mangione’s fingerprints match those found on items near the scene, New York City’s police commissioner has said, and investigators discovered a three-page handwritten “claim of responsibility” and writings in a spiral notebook pointing to the suspect’s involvement, a law enforcement source briefed on the matter told CNN.

Three 9 mm shell casings from the crime scene had the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose” written on them, according to NYPD’s Chief Detective Joseph Kenny. The words are similar to a title of a 2010 book critiquing the insurance industry.

Dickey has said he wants to see the ballistics and fingerprint evidence for himself.

“Those two sciences, in and of themselves, have come under some criticism in the past, relative to their credibility, their truthfulness, their accuracy, however you want to do it,” Dickey said on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” on Wednesday.

Business leaders to discuss safety in wake of Thompson killing

The office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is convening business leaders and law enforcement to discuss safety this week.

Kathryn Garcia, Hochul’s director of operations and infrastructure, will hold a call with several business leaders and law enforcement on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the governor’s office told CNN.

Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City, a nonprofit organization which represents New York City’s global business leaders and major employers, told CNN the call will include top State Police officials and counterterrorism law enforcement.

A source familiar with the planning told CNN the state is also considering setting up a hotline for CEOs so they can call to report security concerns or threats.

The hope is the call will “provide a forum for questions and sharing of best practices regarding threats to business leaders around the city,” Wylde said.

Approximately 200 people, mostly security people as well as some CEOs are expected to join, according to Wylde.

The call comes as C-suite leaders across the country are left shaken in the wake of Thompson’s killing and reassessing preparedness for potential threats.

The NYPD, in an intelligence report obtained by CNN last week, said it believed Thompson’s killing was a “symbolic takedown” and could inspire others to act violently toward business leaders.

