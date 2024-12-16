Woman who stowed away on Delta flight to Paris apprehended again, this time trying to get into Canada

By Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — The woman who stowed away on a Delta flight from New York to Paris last month was taken into custody again, this time trying to sneak into Canada, multiple law enforcement sources tell CNN.

Svetlana Dali managed to cut off her ankle monitor on Sunday, according to one law enforcement source. She was then taken into custody Monday while on board a Greyhound bus that was bound for Canada, the sources said. It is not immediately clear how close to the border she was.

Dali is now in FBI custody and is expected to be turned over to US Marshals in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday, according to one of the sources. The FBI and the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York declined to comment on Dali being taken into custody.

Dali’s attorney, Michael Schneider, also declined to comment.

Dali was staying with a roommate and the roommate reported her missing when he saw her ankle monitor on the floor, another law enforcement source added.

She’s expected to go before a judge in Buffalo before she returns to Brooklyn, that source added. Dali is expected to be charged with bail jumping and could face up to five years in federal prison.

Dali, a US permanent resident and Russian national, was previously charged with one count of being a stowaway on a vessel or aircraft without consent related to the November 26 incident on the Paris-bound flight. She was released without paying bail but had a long list of conditions, including not traveling outside a designated area.

Judge Joseph Marutollo, the judge in her stowaway case, raised concerns about releasing Dali after the previous incident, but Schneider successfully argued for her release.

“We do not believe she is a serious risk of flight. … It’s not as if she can sneak on a flight every day,” he said during a court hearing.

Prosecutor Theodora Brooke said her office believed Dali was a flight risk, saying the incident was a security breach that raised national security and safety concerns.

Marutollo ruled Dali cannot go to airports, must submit to GPS monitoring, surrender any travel documents and cannot leave the area where she is staying or facing charges. He also ruled she must abide by a curfew and be evaluated and submit to any recommended mental health treatment.

Dali was supposed to live in Philadelphia with an acquaintance from her church who told the court he was willing to let her live there as she had nowhere else to go. That acquaintance was the person who reported Dali missing.

