Hannah Kobayashi says she was ‘unaware’ of frenzy over her disappearance

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Caroll Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman whose disappearance last month sparked a weekslong search complete with grainy surveillance images and tearful family, says she was unaware of “everything that was happening” while she was out of touch.

Kobayashi arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from Maui on November 8, but did not board her connecting flight to New York, her sister previously told CNN. The 30-year-old then went radio silent on November 11 after spending four days in Los Angeles at various locations, according to video footage and photos and was later believed to have crossed the border into Mexico.

Tragedy struck the family during their search for Hannah Kobayashi when her father Ryan Kobayashi, who had traveled from Hawaii to Los Angeles to help look for her, was found dead November 24 near the airport, having taken his own life, the family and authorities say.

Sunday morning, Hannah Kobayashi returned to the US after a brief stay in Mexico, her attorney shared in a statement.

Kobayashi says she’s now focusing on her “healing, peace, and creativity,” according to an additional statement, made through her aunt, Larie Pigeon.

“I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away, and I am still processing it all,” Kobayashi said. “I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time.”

Kobayashi also asked the public to respect her family and herself as they “navigate through this challenging time.”

Hannah “found safe” in Mexico

Kobayashi’s family announced she was “found safe” last week, more than four weeks after her disappearance and their urgent appeals for information from the public.

“We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe,” her sister, Sydni, and mother, Brandi Yee, said in a statement. “This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement they are “happy to learn that Hannah has been found safe” and due to the new information “this has become a private matter and we will wrap up our investigation.”

The department said they officially closed Kobayashi’s case Monday and removed her from the Missing and Unidentified Persons System after being notified by Customs Border Protection the Maui resident had crossed the border appearing “in good health.”

The family had launched a GoFundMe that raised over $47,000 to help find Hannah. Donations have been turned off, and donors who would like a refund can submit a claim, the family said.

Her family has described the days following her disappearance as filled with troubling signs, including unusual financial transactions and multiple sightings.

In social media posts made prior to leaving Maui, Kobayashi suggested having a strong desire to detach from modern connectivity, police said in early December.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.