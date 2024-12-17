Luigi Mangione has been indicted in New York for murder of United Healthcare’s CEO

By John Miller, Emma Tucker, Shimon Prokupecz, Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — Luigi Mangione has been indicted for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan earlier this month, according to newly released court documents.

Mangione was charged with one count of murder in the first-degree and two counts of murder in the second-degree in connection with the fatal shooting of Thompson on December 4, along with other weapon and forgery charges, the indictment says.

Bragg is expected to announce the indictment at a 3:30 p.m. news conference.

The 26-year-old is not going to fight extradition to New York, his lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo told CNN. He is set to appear in a Pennsylvania court for an extradition hearing on Thursday during which a judge will rule on the next steps for him to return to New York to face the indictment.

If convicted of second-degree murder in New York, Mangione would face 15 years to life in prison, while a first-degree murder charge carries a sentence of 20 years to life.

A charge of murder in the first degree is rare because it requires special elements related to the crime to be charged.

Under New York law, murder in the first-degree only applies to a narrow list of aggravating circumstances, including when the victim is a judge, a police officer or a first responder, or when the killing involves a murder-for-hire or an intent to commit terrorism, CNN has reported.

Investigators in New York believe Mangione, a former high school valedictorian and Ivy League graduate born into a well-to-do family, appeared to be driven by anger against the health insurance industry and “corporate greed,” according to an NYPD intelligence report obtained by CNN.

He’s scheduled to appear at a hearing in Pennsylvania Thursday in response to his petitions for writ of habeas corpus and imposition of bail, court documents show. The habeas corpus petition is a key factor in whether Mangione can be extradited to New York.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kara Scannell contributed to this report.