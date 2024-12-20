5 things to know for Dec. 20: Government shutdown, CEO murder suspect, Deportations, Amazon strike, Lay’s chips recall

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The FDA has finalized new standards that foods must meet before they can be labeled as “healthy.” Some foods that could previously carry the healthy label — such as white bread and heavily sweetened cereal and yogurt — will no longer qualify.

1. Government shutdown

Congress is barreling toward a government shutdown after the GOP-led House failed to pass a funding plan backed by President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, leaving Hill Republicans scrambling to find a path forward. Government funding expires at the end of the day today and a deal seems far from reach. Many Republicans were stunned when Elon Musk — with Trump’s go-ahead — helped tank House Speaker Mike Johnson Johnson’s short-term government funding deal Wednesday by unleashing a barrage of social media posts calling the deal “criminal.” Trump also called for the debt ceiling to be lifted or eliminated entirely before he takes office. Nearly all Democrats voted against the new bill and several Republicans were displeased with the contents of it, including the president-elect’s demand to raise the debt limit.

2. CEO murder suspect

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, made his first appearance in federal court Thursday. He faces four federal counts in connection with Thompson’s death, according to a criminal complaint. Mangione formally waived extradition and was flown from Pennsylvania to New York. He arrived in Lower Manhattan surrounded by dozens of heavily armed law enforcement officers and the city’s mayor. The federal complaint also said a notebook in Mangione’s possession “contained several handwritten pages that express hostility toward the health insurance industry and wealthy executives in particular.” He could face the death penalty if found guilty of the federal murder charge against him, prosecutors say.

3. Deportations

President Joe Biden carried out the highest level of deportations since 2014, according to a newly released annual report. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported 271,484 immigrants last fiscal year, and around 32% of those were people with criminal histories, the report reveals. Former President Barack Obama deported around 400,000 in one year, but a large number of those were recent border crossers. President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to make mass deportation a cornerstone of his incoming administration, faces a steeper challenge in targeting those already in the country with limited resources and personnel.

4. Amazon strike

Thousands of Amazon drivers went on strike Thursday in four states over concerns about their wages and benefits. Members of the Teamsters union are striking at seven facilities, and even though the Teamsters claim to represent 7,000 Amazon workers nationwide, that accounts for less than 1% of the company’s US workforce. Amazon said the strike will not affect holiday deliveries during the busy shipping season. But by walking out the week before Christmas and Hanukkah, the Teamsters hope to apply maximum pressure to Amazon, and perhaps convince some of its customers to shop elsewhere for last-minute gifts.

5. Lay’s chips recall

Frito-Lay is recalling some 13-ounce bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk. The recalled bags have a “guaranteed fresh” date of February 11, 2025, and were distributed to stores and online distributors in Oregon and Washington, the company said. No health problems related to the recall have been reported. However, someone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could have a dangerous reaction if they eat the recalled chips and should discard them immediately, according to an announcement. No other Lay’s products are affected.

Starbucks workers’ union to strike today in LA, Chicago and Seattle

Thousands of Starbucks baristas are set to go on strike today in Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle, according to the union representing more than 10,000 workers. Unless an agreement is reached quickly, the union said the walkouts could reach hundreds of stores from coast to coast by Christmas Eve.

Scientists think they know why Stonehenge was rebuilt thousands of years ago

New research has shed light on how Stonehenge may have served to unify Britain’s early farmers as newcomers from Europe began to arrive thousands of years ago.

Apple urged to remove new AI feature after falsely summarizing news

The press freedom group Reporters Without Borders is urging Apple to remove its newly introduced artificial intelligence feature that summarizes news stories after it produced a false headline from the BBC.

‘Superman’ trailer previews new DC Studios era

DC Studios debuted the first trailer for its feature film “Superman,” which will be released in the US next summer.

The tiny island that sits between Europe and Asia

The 2,500-year-old Maiden’s Tower in Istanbul is an icon of the city and has recently reopened after a major two-year restoration.

TODAY’S NUMBER

10

That’s how many years it has been since Malaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries. The Boeing 777 aircraft was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew. Earlier today, Malaysia’s transport minister said authorities will resume their search for the plane to hopefully uncover new evidence and provide closure to the families affected.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Anytime I’m linked with some of the greats to ever play this game … is pretty cool and very humbling.”

— Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James, after becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in regular season minutes played on Thursday, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 35-year-old record.

TODAY’S WEATHER

This calligraphy ink has been made by foot for almost 450 years

In Nara, Japan, craftspeople have been making calligraphy ink using their feet for centuries. CNN visits one of Japan’s oldest ink makers to learn more.

