3 firefighters and 12 passengers injured in train collision with fire truck on emergency call in Florida

By Emma Tucker and Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — Three firefighters and 12 passengers were injured when a train collided with a fire truck on an emergency call Saturday morning in Delray Beach, Florida, authorities said.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is now underway, led by the Delray Beach Police Department, officials from the train operator Brightline and the National Transportation Safety Board, according to police. Brightline provides passenger rail service between Orlando and Miami.

The three Delray Beach firefighters were transported to a hospital where they remain in stable condition, officials said. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue assisted at the scene, bringing the passengers from the train to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The crash took place around 10:45 a.m., prompting a temporary shutdown of the roadway, police said. Authorities anticipate it will be reopened “once the investigation and any necessary cleanup are complete,” the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

