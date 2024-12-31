Police identify 61-year-old woman as the victim of NYC fatal subway burning

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — The woman who was killed when a man intentionally set fire to her while she was sleeping on a New York City subway train earlier this month has been identified as 61-year-old Debrina Kawam, police said.

Kawam resided in New Jersey, the New York Police Department told CNN.

The New York City Office of the Medical Examiner determined the woman died by homicide caused by thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, according to a complaint filed in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

Sebastian Zapeta Calil, a 33-year-old undocumented migrant accused of killing Kawam, was indicted Friday on charges of first- and second-degree murder and arson.

Police say Zapeta-Calil calmly walked up to Kawam on December 22, as she was sleeping on an F train approaching the Coney Island–Stillwell Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, and used a lighter to ignite her clothes and the blanket that was wrapped around her.

