5 things to know for Jan. 10: Los Angeles wildfires, Trump sentencing, TikTok ban, Immigration, Climate

(CNN) — Several iconic and beloved landmarks in Los Angeles have fallen victim to wildfires this week. Luckily, the Getty Villa museum in the Pacific Palisades narrowly escaped destruction, with fire prevention systems saving its priceless collection of Greek, Roman and Etruscan antiquities.

1. Los Angeles wildfires

At least 10 people have died this week in wildfires across Los Angeles County, but officials warn the death toll may rise once it’s safe for investigators to access neighborhoods. Five fast-moving fires have scorched over 25,000 acres and destroyed nearly 2,000 homes, businesses and other structures. The Palisades Fire, which is now the most destructive ever to hit Los Angeles County, and the Eaton Fire, which has devastated communities, remain mostly uncontained. Crews made progress against the fires on Thursday morning as the Santa Ana winds weakened, but gusts picked up across the region as the day went on. Firefighting teams expect more wind and dry conditions to complicate efforts this weekend and into next week.

2. Trump sentencing

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced today in his New York hush money case, despite his efforts to delay the proceeding. On Thursday, the Supreme Court said in a 5-4 ruling that Trump can be sentenced for his May conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Trump, who will appear virtually, is not expected to face prison time or other penalties, but the sentencing will nevertheless mean that he will be the first US president to take office with a criminal conviction written into his official record.

3. TikTok ban

TikTok will make a final effort to argue its case before the Supreme Court today as it faces a looming ban in the US. The high court will hear more than two hours of arguments over whether a ban on the platform, approved in April with bipartisan support, can be squared with the First Amendment. If at least five justices believe that it can, TikTok would either need to find a new owner or shut down in the US on January 19. Many Democratic and Republican lawmakers are at odds over whether TikTok’s ties to China threaten national security. On the other hand, the app’s supporters say the importance of free speech outweighs “speculative” fears about data collection and content manipulation by a foreign adversary.

4. Immigration

A significant number of Senate Democrats voted with Republicans on Thursday to advance a GOP-led bill to require the detention of undocumented migrants charged with certain crimes — a key step that puts the legislation on the verge of passage. The result of the vote comes as Democrats are under pressure to show they will act on immigration in the wake of an election cycle where Republicans attacked the party as weak on the border. Notably, migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border remain at their lowest levels since 2020, according to US Customs and Border Patrol data. The numbers have fallen drastically following executive action taken by President Biden over the summer. In November — when Trump won the election — CBP recorded around 46,000 border encounters, the lowest number in nearly five years.

5. Climate

2024 was the hottest year on record, breaching a critical climate goal and capping 10 years of unprecedented heat. It breaks the previous record set in 2023, and pushes the world over a critical climate threshold, according to new data from Europe’s climate monitoring agency Copernicus. Scientists are still trying to fully understand why global heat has been so extreme for the past two years but the main driver is clear: the human-caused climate crisis, boosted by El Niño — a natural climate pattern that tends to have a warming influence. La Niña finally emerged this week and could bring wetter and cooler-than-average conditions in parts of the US. But future decades are still likely to be hotter overall as humans continue to burn planet-heating coal, oil and gas.

TODAY’S NUMBER

1970

That’s the year the FDA approved the medical use of Ketamine, which was later used by field units during the Vietnam War. CNN dives into the evolution of “Special K” over the decades — from battlefield anesthetic to party drug to a breakthrough treatment for mental health — and explores the risks of an unregulated landscape. Click here to watch the CNN Flash Doc “Special K: The Science & Stigma of Ketamine” or go to CNN.com/ketaminedoc.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Plan on hazardous travel conditions.”

— The National Weather Service, warning about disruptive winter weather expected across the South this weekend. Around 2,000 flights in and out of the US were canceled Thursday, mostly in Dallas-area airports. In the coming days, especially dangerous travel conditions are expected in far northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma into Tennessee, and parts of the southern Appalachians.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Norovirus can defeat household cleaners. Here’s what actually works

In this video, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains why norovirus can get past many household disinfectants and describes the most effective ways to stop it from spreading in your home.

