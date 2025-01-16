Cancer in young women, impact of preferential treatment, NFL playoff preview: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ ‘We’re seeing a change’: Cancer diagnoses are shifting from older to younger adults and from men to women, according to a new American Cancer Society report. It appears that breast and thyroid cancers in women are driving this trend.

2️⃣ Pilot arrested: A Southwest Airlines pilot was removed from a plane in Georgia just before takeoff and accused of driving under the influence, airline officials and authorities said. While records did not indicate the substance he was accused of using, federal regulations prohibit pilots from consuming alcohol within eight hours of flying.

3️⃣ Climate protest: Environmental activists in the UK painted Charles Darwin’s grave in Westminster Abbey with the words “1.5 is dead,” referencing the critical climate threshold that the world temporarily passed in 2024.

4️⃣ Option for smokers: For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the sale of nicotine pouches to help adult smokers cut back or quit cigarettes. Pouches are the fastest-growing segment of the US tobacco market, and the approved brand — Philip Morris International’s Zyn — comes in 10 flavors, including coffee and mint.

5️⃣ NFL preview: Eight teams are still alive for the divisional round of the playoffs this weekend. The two top seeds, Kansas City and Detroit, are both heavy favorites. Here’s how to watch and everything you need to know.

👖 Hot pants: CCTV footage shows two hooded suspects trying to set a fast-food restaurant ablaze in Victoria, Australia, but the arsonist’s clothes caught fire instead. The pair then drove away.

• As winds ease, officials warn LA residents they’re ‘not out of the woods yet’ with fires

• Rudy Giuliani avoids trial by settling with Georgia election workers he defamed

• Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400 million

🏡 Mortgage rates just topped that mark in the US, signaling buyers could be stuck waiting a while for any meaningful relief.

🐦 Reversing extinction: Is the age of de-extinction upon us? Some scientists think so. A biotech company plans to revive animals once lost to this world — like the dodo. See what other creatures could make a comeback.

🧑🏾‍⚖️ ‘I am in prison’: Former talk-show host Wendy Williams denied that she’s cognitively impaired and said she’s “trapped in a conservatorship.” Williams has been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

🤣 Which comedian, pictured here, will receive this year’s Mark Twain Prize for American humor?

﻿A. Bill Maher

B. Louis C.K.

C. Conan O’Brien

D. Jon Stewart

🚐 Retro miracle: A bright blue 1970s Volkswagen van managed to survive the Palisades fire in Los Angeles despite surrounding homes and cars being reduced to rubble. The owner said she nicknamed the van Azul and that it’s always exuded positive energy.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. O’Brien will receive the award at a Kennedy Center gala featuring some of the biggest names in comedy. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

